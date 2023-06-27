This ad for the Mills Brothers Three Ring Circus appeared in the Brookville Star in 1943. Submitted photo

BROOKVILLE — The first ‘Circus Parade’ in Brookville was held on Market Street in 1919. A Junior Chautauqua was also held that year.

In 1943, James Dewey, general representative of the Mills Brothers Three Ring Circus was in the village completing arrangements for the appearance here of the one of the outstanding organizations of the outdoor show world, which was then on tour.

A large, tented city with innumerable performers, animals and all the varied attractions that go into making a circus came to town. The circus was held on Wednesday, September 1, 1943. Brookville School grounds was the place where it was held. Admission was 50 cents for children and 75 cents for adults. The circus was sponsored by the American Legion.

Once again in May 1944, the Mills Bros. Three Ring Circus was held on Friday, May 19 and it was held on the Mundhenk Show grounds. The circus featured two patriotic spectacles.

“Big Burma” who was said to be the largest Elephant in America was there.

She presented a new trick by taking her trainer’s head in her mouth and carried the trainer all around the big hippodrome track. Upon visiting the circus grounds, visitors saw new tents, side-show banners and a marquee to the dining room tents. The American Legion sponsored this circus.

In June 1964, the Brookville Fire Department brought the 25th annual edition of the Mills Brothers Three Ring Circus to the town. Proceeds went toward the local Fire and Rescue Equipment Fund. The circus was held at the Brookville High School Grounds.

In September 1987, the Brookville Optimist Club brought the Carson and Barnes Circus to Brookville. There were two performances. It was a fundraiser for the Zach Neaves Fund. A menagerie of 23 elephants, lions, tigers, zebras, horses, ponies, hippopotamuses, llama, giraffe, and other wild and exotic animals were free to view all day. Some classes from Westbrook Elementary and Grace Christian School took a field trip to see the animals and the tent.

All information and the photo for this Look at Brookville article were supplied by the Brookville Historical Society. Do you have a photo or historical information to share or add? Please contact the Brookville Historical Society at 937-833-0285 or email to [email protected]