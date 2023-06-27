The Preble County Friends of 4-H organization hosted the 2023 Buckeye Bridge Ride on Saturday, June 24. The scenic ride around Preble County allowed participants to experience four of Preble County’s famous covered bridges, including Roberts Bridge, Christman Bridge, Harshman Bridge and the Hueston Woods Covered Bridge. The BBR offered participants different routes, allowing riders to travel 17, 32, or 45 miles. Lisa White | For The Register-Herald The Preble County Friends of 4-H organization hosted the 2023 Buckeye Bridge Ride on Saturday, June 24. The scenic ride around Preble County allowed participants to experience four of Preble County’s famous covered bridges, including Roberts Bridge, Christman Bridge, Harshman Bridge and the Hueston Woods Covered Bridge. The BBR offered participants different routes, allowing riders to travel 17, 32, or 45 miles. Lisa White | For The Register-Herald The Preble County Friends of 4-H organization hosted the 2023 Buckeye Bridge Ride on Saturday, June 24. The scenic ride around Preble County allowed participants to experience four of Preble County’s famous covered bridges, including Roberts Bridge, Christman Bridge, Harshman Bridge and the Hueston Woods Covered Bridge. The BBR offered participants different routes, allowing riders to travel 17, 32, or 45 miles. Lisa White | For The Register-Herald The Preble County Friends of 4-H organization hosted the 2023 Buckeye Bridge Ride on Saturday, June 24. The scenic ride around Preble County allowed participants to experience four of Preble County’s famous covered bridges, including Roberts Bridge, Christman Bridge, Harshman Bridge and the Hueston Woods Covered Bridge. The BBR offered participants different routes, allowing riders to travel 17, 32, or 45 miles. Lisa White | For The Register-Herald The Preble County Friends of 4-H organization hosted the 2023 Buckeye Bridge Ride on Saturday, June 24. The scenic ride around Preble County allowed participants to experience four of Preble County’s famous covered bridges, including Roberts Bridge, Christman Bridge, Harshman Bridge and the Hueston Woods Covered Bridge. The BBR offered participants different routes, allowing riders to travel 17, 32, or 45 miles. Lisa White | For The Register-Herald

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Friends of 4-H organization hosted the 2023 Buckeye Bridge Ride on Saturday, June 24.

The scenic ride around Preble County allowed participants to experience four of Preble County’s famous covered bridges, including Roberts Bridge, Christman Bridge, Harshman Bridge and the Hueston Woods Covered Bridge. The BBR offered participants different routes, allowing riders to travel 17, 32, or 45 miles.

According to the Preble County Friends of 4-H, the ride has already provided over $21,740 in 4-H scholarships and support for Preble County youth.

Participants hailed from all over, including Athens; Lexington, Kentucky; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Florida and areas around the Miami Valley.

Friends of 4-H thanks all its sponsors and volunteers for their efforts, as well as Concord Church and Hopewell Church for hosting the ride’s stops.