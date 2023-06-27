EATON — On Tuesday, Aug. 1, neighborhoods throughout Eaton are being invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the “40th Annual National Night Out” (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the Eaton Police Division will involve over 16,700 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases around the world.

NNO 2023 corporate sponsors are Associa, Starbucks, ADT and L.E.A.D. and Starbucks.

National Night Out is designated to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anti crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

The event will held from 7-10 p.m.

Residents in Eaton, Ohio and across the nation, are asked to unlock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police. Many neighborhoods throughout Eaton will be hosting a variety of events such as block parties, cookouts, parades, visits with police, flashlight walks, contests, youth activities and anti crime rallies.

“This is a night for America to stand together to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity.” National Project Coordinator Matt Peskin said. “National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement in our fight to build a safer nation. On NNO, we invite neighborhoods nationwide to join us in “Giving Crime and Drugs A Going Away Party.”

For more information, contact the Eaton Police Division on Facebook (http://www.eatonpolice.org/) or by phone at , (937)456-5531, or Robin S. Eck at [email protected] or on Facebook.