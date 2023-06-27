Northmont Class of ‘76 graduate Sally (Thiel) Boston displays her coupon to get a free pint of JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard during the 18th annual ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint Blood Drive.’ Submitted photos The Bloodmobile returned to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard for the first time since the Covid pandemic hit.

ENGLEWOOD — For the first time since pandemic, the Bloodmobile returned to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard in Englewood June 22 for the 18th annual ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint Blood Drive.’

A JD’s coupon for a free pint of frozen custard for every registered donor serves as a midsummer siren song to help the blood supply during the challenging July 4th holiday period. Community Blood Center is approaching this year’s holiday facing a critical shortage of multiple blood types.

The ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint’ tradition continued even when JD’s wasn’t hosting blood drives for three summers of the pandemic. Fairview Brethren in Christ Church has partnered with JD’s for nearly a decade, holding blood drives the same day, with JD’s providing coupons for all Fairview donors.

This year’s Fairview blood drive registered 59 whole blood, platelet, and plasma donors to combine with JD’s 22 donors.

“I asked if we were ever going to have it back here again; I like having the bus here,” said Cindy Gress as she donated on the Bloodmobile. Cindy sold JD’s in 2022 after 25 years of ownership but is continuing as JD’s manager and blood drive coordinator. “People would see the bus and donate or go to Fairview.”

Fairview Brethren was a CBC “Hometown Hero” of the pandemic. The church shifted from six blood drives per year to a monthly schedule and moved aside pews to add space for platelet and plasma donor beds.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Fairview Senior Pastor Mark Ballard, who donated plasma for his 216th lifetime donation Thursday. “People love JD’s because they know what they do for the community.”

“Today is my birthday, so it’s a big donation!” said Englewood donor Lisa McCormick, who says JD’s ‘Drumstick Sundae’ is her favorite. “Saving someone else’s life on my birthday!”

June has been a difficult month for blood collection. The JD’s and Fairview blood drives combined for 81 donors, a 23 percent decline from the Fairview blood drive a year ago. The commitment shown by JD’s and Fairview during the pandemic continues into this summer of high usage and critical need.

“It’s a blessing,” said Rev. Ballard. “My daughter was born in ‘88 with a congestive heart defect and needed blood. Her first surgery was on day one, her second surgery at three months, an open heart surgery at nine months. So, I started giving blood then, then started giving platelets. We’ve seen the Lord provide. Not because we deserve it, but because he is so good.”

Make an appointment to donate blood online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.