EPAR hosting first ‘Dive-In Movie’ event

EATON — City of Eaton Parks and Recreation (EPAR) will host its first-ever free “Dive-In Movie Night” on Saturday, July 8, at Main Street Aquatic Center, 541 W. Main St.

The fun begins at 7:30 p.m. EPAR has lined up all sorts of fun activities for this summer pool party featuring the beloved animated classic Finding Nemo at dusk. There will be a dunk tank, a foam cannon, free popcorn, contests and more.

Main Street Aquatic Center’s concession stand will be available for purchase of refreshments, as will Molokini Shaved Ice.