Flag Day honored with retirement ceremony

EATON – Flag Day, Wednesday, June 14, was honored with a traditional Flag Retirement Ceremony at the Preble County Council on Aging Senior Center.

“Today we will be performing a ritual for a flag which is to be retired and to give a special meaning to the ritual we will reflect on the history of our flag,” Sandra McGuire, Regent of the Commodore Preble Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution explained. “On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress resolved the flag of the United States be made of 13 stripes, alternate red and white. That the Union be 13 stars, white in a blue field representing a new constellation. After this was passed, our flag looked different each time a state joined the Union because a new stripe was added.

McGuire continued, “The flag soon required a very tall poles and an Act of April 4, 1818 provided for 13 stripes, representing the 13 original colonies and one star for each state to be added to the flag on the Fourth of July following the admission of the new state. As states were admitted, the positions of the stars was changed. Today we have stars in nine rows, five rows with six stars and four rows with five stars.”

Boy Scout Troop 78 performed their flag folding ceremony, and then the Flag Retirement Detail was called to attention. Along with the flag flying over the PCCOA, those in attendance were invited to bring their flags which were ready for proper retirement and disposal by fire.

The no longer serviceable flags are inspected, and then properly disposed of following the ceremony which noted, “A flag may be a flimsy bit of printed gauze or a beautiful banner of finest silk. Its intrinsic value may be trifling or great, but its real value is beyond price, for it is a previous symbol of all that we and our comrades have worked for, lived for and died for – a free nation of free men and women, true to the faith of the past, devoted to the ideals and practice of justice, freedom, and democracy. Let these faded flags of our country be retired and destroyed with respectful and honorable rites and their places be taken by bright new flags. Let no grave of our dead soldiers or sailors be unhonored or unmarked.”

This year’s Flag Retirement was sponsored by United Midwest Bank, and provided with the support of VFW Post 8066, DAR Commodore Preble Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution Richard Montgomery Chapter and Boy Scout Troop 78. Preble County Veteran Services Officer Keith Car served as guest speaker for the event, sharing details of the history of Flag Day.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.