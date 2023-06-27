EATON — A free kids fishing derby sponsored by Bolivar Masonic Lodge in Eaton will be held this Saturday, July 1, at Crystal Lake Park in Eaton.

The derby will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and will include free food, prizes and trophies. This event is open for youth up to, and including, 13 years of age.

Participants will also be able to enter for a chance to win a custom-built fly fishing rod and/or a custom-built casting rod.

For those who ever wanted to try casting with a fly fishing rod, there will be fly fishing members on hand to assist.

According to Mason Thomas Courtney, this is a “great way for the Eaton Masons to give back to the community for all of the support that we receive from the community.”

For more information call 937-219-1925.