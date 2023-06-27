EATON — One in two Americans have at least one chronic disease — those conditions that are treated and managed, but not often cured. Chronic disease takes an enormous toll on peoples’ lives, but fortunately there are ways to manage symptoms and maintain active and fulfilling lives. The Area Agency on Aging and Preble County Council on Aging urge you to start down your own path to better health by attending Healthy Living, where you will learn skills and coping strategies needed to manage your symptoms and live a healthier life.

Healthy Living is an evidence based interactive, small group workshop that has been proven to improve quality of life and reduce health care expenses by increasing self-confidence and providing new skills so that participants can better manage their symptoms and feel healthier. Instead of focusing on any one disease, participants explore new ways to address challenges common to anyone with a long-term health problem.

The program focuses on common problems like chronic pain, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communicating with doctors and family about your illness. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage their symptoms through action planning, interactive learning, problem-solving, decision-making, and social support.

The series of six weekly workshops will be held at the Preble County Council on Aging, 800 East St. Clair Street in Eaton. Dates will be determined once class is filled. Registration is required by calling 937-456-4947, or sending an email to [email protected].

Along with offering Healthy Living workshop, PCCOA also offers A Matter of Balance workshop. Many older adults experience a fear of falling. People who develop this fear often limit their activities, which can result in physical weakness, making the risk of falling even greater. A Matter of Balance is an evidence based program designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. This workshop includes 8 two-hour sessions.

The program is designed to benefit older adults who:

• Are concerned about falls

• Have sustained falls in the past

• Restrict activities because of concerns about falling

• Are interested in improving flexibility, balance and strength

• Are age 60 or older, community-dwelling and able to problem solve

The program enables participants to achieve significant goals. They gain confidence by learning to:

• View falls as controllable

• Set goals for increasing activity

• Make changes to reduce fall risk at home

• Exercise to increase strength and balance

