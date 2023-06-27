On Sunday, June 25, the Preble County Special Olympics Summer Cheer Team and Softball Team were treated to a day at Day Air Ballpark. The Preble County Cougars Cheer Team and Softball Team enjoyed taking in the Dayton Dragons versus the Captains game. On Sunday, June 25, the Preble County Special Olympics Summer Cheer Team and Softball Team were treated to a day at Day Air Ballpark. The Preble County Cougars Cheer Team and Softball Team enjoyed taking in the Dayton Dragons versus the Captains game. On Sunday, June 25, the Preble County Special Olympics Summer Cheer Team and Softball Team were treated to a day at Day Air Ballpark. The Preble County Cougars Cheer Team and Softball Team enjoyed taking in the Dayton Dragons versus the Captains game. On Sunday, June 25, the Preble County Special Olympics Summer Cheer Team and Softball Team were treated to a day at Day Air Ballpark. The Preble County Cougars Cheer Team and Softball Team enjoyed taking in the Dayton Dragons versus the Captains game. On Sunday, June 25, the Preble County Special Olympics Summer Cheer Team and Softball Team were treated to a day at Day Air Ballpark. The Preble County Cougars Cheer Team and Softball Team enjoyed taking in the Dayton Dragons versus the Captains game. On Sunday, June 25, the Preble County Special Olympics Summer Cheer Team and Softball Team were treated to a day at Day Air Ballpark. The Preble County Cougars Cheer Team and Softball Team enjoyed taking in the Dayton Dragons versus the Captains game. On Sunday, June 25, the Preble County Special Olympics Summer Cheer Team and Softball Team were treated to a day at Day Air Ballpark. The Preble County Cougars Cheer Team and Softball Team enjoyed taking in the Dayton Dragons versus the Captains game. On Sunday, June 25, the Preble County Special Olympics Summer Cheer Team and Softball Team were treated to a day at Day Air Ballpark. The Preble County Cougars Cheer Team and Softball Team enjoyed taking in the Dayton Dragons versus the Captains game. On Sunday, June 25, the Preble County Special Olympics Summer Cheer Team and Softball Team were treated to a day at Day Air Ballpark. The Preble County Cougars Cheer Team and Softball Team enjoyed taking in the Dayton Dragons versus the Captains game. On Sunday, June 25, the Preble County Special Olympics Summer Cheer Team and Softball Team were treated to a day at Day Air Ballpark. The Preble County Cougars Cheer Team and Softball Team enjoyed taking in the Dayton Dragons versus the Captains game. On Sunday, June 25, the Preble County Special Olympics Summer Cheer Team and Softball Team were treated to a day at Day Air Ballpark. The Preble County Cougars Cheer Team and Softball Team enjoyed taking in the Dayton Dragons versus the Captains game. On Sunday, June 25, the Preble County Special Olympics Summer Cheer Team and Softball Team were treated to a day at Day Air Ballpark. The Preble County Cougars Cheer Team and Softball Team enjoyed taking in the Dayton Dragons versus the Captains game. On Sunday, June 25, the Preble County Special Olympics Summer Cheer Team and Softball Team were treated to a day at Day Air Ballpark. The Preble County Cougars Cheer Team and Softball Team enjoyed taking in the Dayton Dragons versus the Captains game. On Sunday, June 25, the Preble County Special Olympics Summer Cheer Team and Softball Team were treated to a day at Day Air Ballpark. The Preble County Cougars Cheer Team and Softball Team enjoyed taking in the Dayton Dragons versus the Captains game.

DAYTON — On Sunday, June 25, the Preble County Special Olympics Summer Cheer Team and Softball Team were treated to a day at Day Air Ballpark.

The Preble County Cougars Cheer Team and Softball Team enjoyed taking in the Dayton Dragons versus the Captains game.

Some 55 PCSOO athletes, coaches, and caregivers filled Section 210 at Day Air Ballpark. The weather forecast for the day was touch and go, but the rain held off until inning nine, where the Dayton Dragons took the win, 3-2.

“PCSOO thanks the Dayton Dragons Organization for providing the Preble County Special Olympics athletes with such an awesome experience,” PCSOO said in a press release.