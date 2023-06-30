Ellie Wells, of Brookville (pictured) was the winner of a Dayton Metro Library ice cooler filled with DML prizes and swag. She was one of 14 participants and one of only five who correctly answered all the questions on the Seek and Find form during the Block Party and Craft Fair. Dayton Metro Library’s Brookville Branch held it’s first Block Party and Craft Fair on Saturday, June 17, with over 2,000 attending and participating, shopping at over 60 vendor booths and more.

Folks were able to shop at over 60 local artisan vendor booths, enjoy delicious treats from local food trucks and vendors and listen to music provided by members of the Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton. Several service organizations, including the Kappa XI Chapter of the Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Pink Ribbon Girls, Brookville Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club of Brookville and the Brookville Historical Society participated and offered information. The Brookville Optimist Club sold out of their famous sugar waffles.

“We are very pleased with the large turnout of vendors and shoppers for our first big event,” branch manager, Damian Kristof said. “It couldn’t have been done without the help and support of all the vendors, Jeff Requarth and Brookville Schools, Sonja Keaton and the City Services of Brookville, the Brookville PD and FD, and the Brookville Parks Department, for which we’re especially grateful.”

The library offered “behind the scenes tours” of its automated return system and the kids enjoyed making pinback buttons. There were also games to play, including a “Seek and Find” hunt throughout the library for the opportunity to win a prize.

Ellie Wells, of Brookville (pictured), was the winner of a Dayton Metro Library ice cooler filled with DML prizes and swag. She was one of 14 participants and one of only 5 who correctly answered all the questions on the Seek and Find form. Her mom said Ellie did the majority of the hunt and needed only a bit of help.

“My staff and I are looking forward to planning next year’s party and fair,” Kristof said. “Our goal is to have more food trucks than this year so we’ll be setting our date soon for 2024.”

For more information on the Brookville Branch Library and its upcoming summer programs, call 937-463-2665 (BOOK) or stop by the branch at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville.