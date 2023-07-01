Englewood has secured an electric rate of 6.57 cents per kWh through Energy Harbor. The rate will take effect around Sept. 1. Pictured left to right is Councilman Andrew Gough, City Manager Eric Smith and Mayor Tom Franz. Ron Nunnari | Register-Herald

By Ron Nunnari

ENGLEWOOD — City Manager Eric Smith informed city council that bidding for electrical aggregation is now complete. An electric rate of 6.57 cents per kilowatt-hour has been secured from Energy Harbor.

“We held an internal staff meeting because we expect some calls from citizens that don’t understand what is going on,” Smith said. “I think most of the calls will be routine, one of which will be ‘Is this a scam?’ So, we are prepared to answer that.

“We are going to try to answer as many questions as we can here among staff, but we don’t want to give people bad information so what we are going to tell them if we don’t have an answer, or the answer is unclear, we will take their number and call them back, or we will provide them with the number for Energy Harbor.”

Smith said that one question that came up was that if someone has an existing contract with Energy Harbor, but the rate is higher, would they automatically be switched to the lower Energy Harbor rate?

Law Director Michael McNamee said that those residents would receive the lower rate.

“That was our guess as well, but rather than tell somebody bad information, we would prefer to pass them along to have that answered by Energy Harbor,” Smith said.

He also noted that the city’s phone system is set up so that when people call, one of the options will connect them directly to Energy Harbor.

All residents that currently use AES will opt-in to the program unless they have a contract with another supplier for electricity and unless they are in a subsidized program with AES.

AES current rate for electricity is 10.8 cents per kWh.

Green energy opt-in options can be done at 6.97 cents per kWh through Energy Harbor. Residents can opt-out by calling 1-866-636-3749.

The electric rates go into effect around Sept. 1 and will be good for 28 months. Residents will receive a letter from Energy Harbor on behalf of the city. Residents’ accounts will be automatically in the electric aggregation group and no further action will be needed if residents wish to be included in the program.

If a resident received a letter and does not want to use Energy Harbor, they will need to call Energy Harbor to be opted out of the group.

Gas aggregation will be coming later this summer.

Englewood is part of a group of cities formed under the Miami Valley Communications Council for electric and gas aggregation programs along with Brookville, Centerville, Clayton, Eaton, Fairborn, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Trotwood, Troy, Union, Vandalia, and West Carrollton.

