Englewood fireworks

celebration slated July 4

ENGLEWOOD — Englewood’s annual fireworks celebration will be held on Tuesday, July 4 at Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd. Filling the air with patriotic tunes, the Englewood Civic Band kicks things off at 7 p.m. The fireworks display will light up the sky above Englewood at 10 p.m. Join the city as it celebrates Independence Day. Rain date is July 5.

Men’s Bible Study

group to meet July 5

UNION — A Men’s Bible Study meeting will be held Wednesday, July 5 at 10 a.m. at Mill Ridge Village Community Center off of Rinehart Road in Union. The Bible Study meets every first and third Wednesday of each month to study ‘In the New Testament – Do you really know Jesus?’ All men in the area are welcome to join in.

Brookville Historical

Society offers tours

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Historical Society’s Spitler House Museum at 14 Market Street, Exhibit Building at 3 Hay Avenue, and the Depot Museum on Cusick will be open on Sunday, July 9, from 2 until 4 p.m. with the last tour starting at 3 p.m. The Exhibit Building has an expanded display featuring local doctors. Suggested donations are $2 for adults, 50 cents for students 6 to 16, and children under 6 are free when accompanied by an adult.