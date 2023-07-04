EATON — Give blood at a time of critical need and get a chance to win Morgan Wallen concert tickets when donating at the Preble County YMCA community blood drive Thursday, July 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 450 Washington Jackson Road, Eaton, or at the Eaton Community Church community blood drive Thursday, July 13 from noon to 6 p.m. at 813 Camden Road, Eaton.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” t-shirt and is automatically entered in the July 3-15 drawing to win two tickets to the Morgan Wallen concert Aug. 11 at Ohio Stadium.

Both experienced donors and new donors are needed to answer the supply shortage and high usage following the July 4th holiday period.

Donors can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.