EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce is excited to be hosting an Agriculture Outlook Luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Preble County Fairgrounds Expo Center.

In addition to celebrating the impact of agriculture on the local economy, this event will focus on current issues facing the agriculture industry and include an opportunity for asking questions. Keynote Speaker Barry Ward, Director of the OSU Extension Income Tax School Program will speak on the 2024 agriculture outlook, land valuation and taxation. The event will feature a buffet lunch.

This event is open to the public. Cost is $20 per person or $150 for a table for eight. Register by July 28 at https://tinyurl.com/2mxm5sj4.