American Legion Post 322

July 5 at 7:05 p.m. — Drone Express Dragons Lair all-inclusive ticket packages include a great ballpark buffet including desserts and drinks (non-alcoholic), a Dragons souvenir and everyone in your group has an entire private patio right atop the left field wall. Tickets are limited so don’t wait. Contact Diane Day for Tickets at $45 each.

Peace Out Cancer Benefit for Tina Wagers takes place on Friday, July 7, starting with Monte Carlo style gaming from 5-8 p.m. and a live performance, straight from Nashville, featuring Justin Bryan, beginning at 9 p.m. Benefit includes food, basket raffles and 50/50 drawing. Cash bar available. All proceeds to benefit Tina Wagers of Bratt Tasties.

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entry fee, Ladies Night, drink specials, and 50/50 raffle is open to the public.

Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

Rock the Jukebox is 7-11 p.m. the third Friday of every month, next on June 23.

TVR&GC Youth Night

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club Annual Youth Night will be Tuesday, July 18, from 6-8 p.m. at 9361 Germantown Pike. Youth 17 years and younger are invited to learn and earn prizes with supervised archery, bait-casting, rifle/air-rifle, and shotgun shooting. Refreshments will be served afterwards. This event is made possible by a Division of Wildlife Grant.

Library News

Every Wednesday is Storytime from 1-2 p.m. including stories, activities and snacks.

LEGO Club meets the last Saturday of the month from 12-1 p.m. If you bring LEGOs from home, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Summer Reading runs through-July 29. For every hour children and teens read during our Summer Reading Challenge, the Friends group will donate 25 cents to the West Alexandria Food Bank.

July 10 — Grab and Go Kit for Kids is a Paper Plate Rainbow, available while supplies last.

July 17 — Adult Grab and Go Kit is a Garden Gate Picture Frame, Teens Grab and Go Kit is a Concrete Hand Phone Stand, and Kids Grab and Go Kit is a Nature Sun-catcher, while supplies last.

Minute to Win It Game Night is Tuesday, July 18, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21, is National Lollipop Day. Pick up a Grab and Go Kit and a lollipop to enjoy while crafting. Available while supplies last.

July 22 is Teens Self-Care Saturday. Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Nicole McCoy and hair and nail stylist from Alive Hair and Nail Salon, Briana Henemyre, will provide crafts and activities while revealing how to take care of mental health, destress, and enjoy life.

Wednesday, July 24, Kids Grab and Go Kit is a Beaded Pipe Cleaner Flower, available while supplies last.

Monday, July 24, is Friendship Trivia Night.

Tuesday, July 25, from 3-4 p.m., we welcome the Space Painter, Tom Sparough, a juggler, storyteller, writer and facilitator, featuring skillful, humorous, death-defying ball-juggling, plate-spinning and more.

LEGO Club meets the last Saturday of the month from 12-1 p.m., next on July 29. If you bring LEGOs from home, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

Ladies Line Dancing

Ladies Line Dancing takes place every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Basement, at 16 N. Main St., with parking available across the street. There is something for everyone at no charge. Dress comfortably and bring a water. It’s a great opportunity to have fun, learn something new and make some new friends. Look for Ladies Line Dancing on Facebook events, or contact Becky Thompson on Facebook for more details. Watch this group for videos and updates.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon. on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Needed items include canned soups, boxed mac’n cheese, Hunt’s spaghetti sauce, spaghetti noodles, pork and beans, egg noodles, canned tuna, canned vegetables, shampoo, conditioner, toilet paper and toothpaste. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Sunday services take place at 10 a.m. at 2139 Enterprise Road.

The women of WELCA meet the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.

The third Saturday of each month, St. John gathers for the Sleep Mat Project at 9 a.m. The group uses plastic grocery bags and crochets the material into sleep mats for the homeless. For questions call 937-839-4350.

Community Christian Church

Join us every Sunday for Sunday School at 9 a.m., Worship at 10 a.m. and Evening Services at 5:30 p.m. at 11 Dorsey Akers.

Church of the Brethren

Join us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in person, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., or live on the WACOB Facebook page.

Calvary Baptist Church

Men’s prayer meeting is every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m., Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. at 14 Dorsey Akers.

Salem Lutheran Church

The Women of Salem Summer Splash will be Tuesday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Please RSVP no later than July 11 by calling the church at 937-839-4210.

Salem Women are collecting backpacks and school supplies for the month of July for TVS schools. Needed items include spiral notebooks, pencils, crayons in 8 or 24 packs, and compasses for math.

The Youth Mission Trip will assist hurricane relief efforts in the Ft. Myers, Florida area, July 14-22.

Adult Bible Study every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. There will be no Bible Study on Wednesday, July 26.

High School and Middle School Bible Study takes place every Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets the third Saturday of each month at 7:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall, next on June 17.

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church — West Alexandria.

Coups for Troops, sponsored by the Women of the Church, accepts coupons up to two months past expiration for military families overseas. Place them in the basket in the church library. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants coupons.