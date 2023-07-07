EATON — Preble County Treasurer Brenda White has announced payment for the second half 2023 mobile home taxes can now be made.

When sending in tax payments, it is mandatory to return the treasurer’s stub with a check. If anyone has any questions regarding their bill, they should contact the Treasurer’s Office at 937-456-8140.

For anyone needing assistance in paying their taxes, there is a payment plan available. Also, military personnel active in Operation Enduring Freedom or Operation Noble Eagle may qualify for assistance. Contact the Treasurer’s Office for the application and qualifications.

Taxpayers who want their receipts returned should enclose a self addressed stamped envelope with their entire notice and remittance.

The taxes are due by July 30. There will not be an extension of time. Taxes not paid within one year from the due date are subject to foreclosure under Chapter 5721 of the Ohio Revised Code.

Property owners should note: Section 323.122 states any taxes paid after the due date will accrue a penalty and interest. Failure to receive a tax bill will not avoid such penalty and interest.