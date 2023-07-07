LEWISBURG — Preble Players has announced announces auditions for Winnie-the-Pooh, based on the book by A.A. Milne and adapted by Kristin Sergel and to be directed by Lisa Marling.

Auditions will be held July 15-16 at 2 p.m., at 123 N. Commerce Street, Lewisburg.

Performances of the show will be Sept. 16-17, at Garber Nature Center, 9691 Ohio 503, Lewisburg.

Winnie-the-Pooh is a comedic adaptation of A.A. Milne’s books and poems he wrote for his son, Christopher Robin. Pooh is Christopher Robin’s pudgy little “bear of very little brain” who would like to drift peacefully through life, humming tunes, and stopping frequently to “eat a little something.” However, he finds himself, along with his friends, Piglet, Eeyore, Rabbit, and more, always in a bit of mischief.

Both adults and children are encouraged to audition.

Those who audition will be asked to do a cold-read and/or to perform a short item they have prepared.

Roles include: Christopher Robin (5-6 years old;) Winnie-the-Pooh (any age;) Piglet (any age;) Owl (any age;) Eeyore (any age;) Kanga (any age;) Roo (any age;) Rabbit (any age;) Voice Narrator (adult with strong voice;) various animals (limited and/or no lines) and Tigger (a cameo.)

Contact Marling at [email protected] for additional information.