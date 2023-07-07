This month’s board game spotlight at the Brookville Branch Library is on the game “Switch and Signal” designed by David Thompson who will be on hand to help teach participants the ins and outs of cooperating to get trains loaded and worked through a busy rail system.

BROOKVILLE — Want to try out new board games before buying them? How about meeting and talking with a game designer? You’ll get a chance to do both those things on Tuesday, July 11, from 6-8 p.m. at the Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville. The program is slated for ages 8 and up, however, all ages are welcome.

It is the first of several planned monthly get-togethers to focus on learning to play one of the library’s board games and sitting down to play it. There are over 20 classic and contemporary games currently available for in-house use at the library.

This month’s spotlight is on the game “Switch and Signal” designed by David Thompson who will be on hand to help teach participants the ins and outs of cooperating to get trains loaded and worked through a busy rail system. It’s for one to four players ages 10 years old and up. There will also be chances to get free copies of the game.

Thompson has designed over 20 games and is currently working on more. Information on these may be found at digitalcapricorn.com.

Register online at daytonmetrolibrary.org on the Brookville Branch Events tab, call 937-463-2665 or at the library.

For more information on this event or other library programs, please visit the Brookville Branch Library or daytonmetrolibrary.org.