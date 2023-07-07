BROOKVILLE — The following activities are planned for this week at the Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville.

Monday, July 10

Preparing for a Financial Emergency, 6-7 p.m.

Everyone experiences financial set-backs like car repairs, medical bills, home repairs, or the many other financial surprises life throws anyone’s way like job loss. First Financial Bank will be on hand to give advice on how to prepare for a real emergency. Registration is not required.

Tuesday, July 11

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10- 10:30 a.m.

Join Miss Amanda for games, songs, stories and more that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 24 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday: DIY Tabletop Games, 3-4 p.m.

Kids ages 9 to 12-years old will make their own games to play by themselves or with friends. This is a good opportunity for them to venture out of the house! Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Board Game Spotlight, 6-8 p.m.

Meet board game designer David Thompson and learn how to play “Switch and Signal,” one of his games! This program would give families and friends a free fun-filled evening out. The game is for ages 8-years old and up, however, all ages are welcome. Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Wednesday, July 12

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 p.m.

Miss Amanda tells stories, sings songs and introduces other fun learning activities to children ages 3 to 5-years old. These story times are focused on helping preschoolers socialize, learn language and literacy skills needed for school. Registration is not required.

Thursday, July 13

Bring on the Bees, 11 a.m.-noon

Kids ages 6 to 12-years old will learn about the life of a bee, play some bee-themed games, meet a beekeeper and learn how bees are raised, and more! Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Teen DIY: Ice Cream Sundaes, 3-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7 through 12 are welcome to come and make their own ice cream, then top it off with a variety of tasty toppings!

All Ages Chess Club, 6:30-8 p.m.

If you enjoy chess or want to learn the game, come spend an evening playing, learning, testing and improving chess moves with other players of varying skill levels. All ages and levels are welcome. Feel free to bring your own board or play on the sets provided. Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Saturday, July 15

DIY: Upcycled T-Shirt Wreaths, 11 a.m.-noon.

Please bring your own old t-shirts of different colors and upcycle them into a door wreath. Wreath forms will be provided. This program is intended for adults ages 18 and up. Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Upcoming – Tuesday, July 18

Author Visit with Shelley Shepard Gray and Laurie Stroup Smith, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Come to the Brookville Branch Library to meet Shelley Shepard Gray, the author of numerous Amish and Inspirational Fiction titles, for a discussion about her writing path and process along with an introduction to her new series “A Season in Pinecraft”. Also, Laurie Stroup Smith, author of an Amish book series, “The Pocket Quilt Series,” will be there. There will also be meet and greet with book signing! Books will be available for purchase from the authors.