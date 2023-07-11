EATON — The Preble County Historical Society will host a cruise-in on Saturday, July 15, from 6-9 p.m. The movie Cars will begin at 9:45 p.m. There is no cost thanks to the sponsorship of Eaton Computer Helpdesk. Everyone is invited to cruise on in, grab a bite to eat from a food vendor and settle in. There will be an awards presentation at 9 p.m. for the People’s Choice award, and there will also be a Kids Choice Award presented. There is no pre-registration is required.
