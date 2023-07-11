PCHS President Harold Niehaus, Steve Simmons and Doug Kramer have been working together to complete the plans to move forward with a new pavilion project.

EATON — On May 31, 2022, the Preble County Historical Society received notice it would receive a Capitol Improvement Grant for $240,000. Plans for a new pavilion have been taking place since the news.

Harold Niehaus, current PCHS President, Steve Simmons and Doug Kramer have been working together to complete the plans to move forward with the project.

“This new pavilion will open many doors for our organization. It will help provide a permanent shelter for education programs, school field trips, events and fundraisers and our weddings,” said Lisa White, Executive Director.

The Preble County Historical is a non-profit organization which relies only on annual donations to survive.

“Coming up with a long-term plan to financially secure the historical society for the future is the goal right now. Our county’s history and collections are the most important thing to keep in mind. So building this site for rental opporitunioties will help offset some of the yearly maintenance costs of the property.,” White added.

PCHS plans to release more information in the future. Visit www.preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com for more information about the organization.