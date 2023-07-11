PREBLE COUNTY — A pavement repair and resurfacing project is scheduled to begin on multiple routes in Preble County, with construction getting under way this month.

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will be paving portions of state routes 121, 122, 503 and 725 in the villages of New Paris, Camden, Lewisburg, and Gratis. More specifically, these locations include Ohio 121 in New Paris, between Ohio 320/Cherry Street and Walnut Street; Ohio 122, between Thomas and South streets in Gratis; Ohio 503, from the southern corporation limit of Gratis to Factory Road, as well as through Lewisburg, between Mattis Drive and 4th Street; Ohio 725 in Camden, between the western corporation limit and Depot Street, as well as between the western corporation limit of Gratis and the Montgomery County line.

Construction will begin Monday, July 16, on routes in Gratis with curb work. This will be followed by curb and repair work on Ohio 725 in Camden, Ohio 503 in Lewisburg, and then Ohio 121 in New Paris. Additional pavement repairs and paving operations will follow this work; however, a schedule to start paving operations has yet to be outlined.

Throughout construction, lane restrictions will be in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as weather permits, and traffic will be maintained by flaggers during hours of operation.

Barrett Paving Materials, Inc., was awarded a contract in the amount of $4.25 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.