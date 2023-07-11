The USAF Band of Flight plays approximately 50 free concerts a year at various outreach events, and this weekend/next week Camden Village Council and Downtown Eaton Inc. will welcome the band to Camden (Saturday, July 15) and Eaton (Wednesday, July 19.) Courtesy | WPAFB USAF Band of Flight photo by R.J. Oriez

CAMDEN & EATON — The United State Air Force Band of Flight’s Flight One will perform two concerts in Preble County next week — one outdoors and one indoors.

Flight One will play its third concert in as many years in Camden on Saturday, July 15, at 7 p.m. Attendees should bring lawn chairs for this free outdoor concert hosted by Camden Village Council in Shank Park, located on N. Lafayette Street in the village.

The Band of Flight will then return to play an indoor concert at The Star Theater, located at 310 N. Barron St. in Eaton on Wednesday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public and hosted by Downtown Eaton Inc. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Flight One does approximately 50 shows a year for a variety of audiences, plus more with the full Air Force Band of Flight. It fulfills a community-outreach function by performing for free at local schools, fairs, amusement parks and other events. It also takes part in military ceremonies and events supporting the 88th Air Base Wing and National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.