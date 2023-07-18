The Davenport Family at the 2022 Bill Davenport Memorial Blood Drive, left to right: Treyson Davenport (grandson), Brett Davenport (son), Joann Davenport (wife), Angela Roberts (daughter), Jeff Roberts (son-in-law), Mikayla England (granddaughter), Bailey Davenport (granddaughter), and Cory Davenport (son). Submitted photo

ENGLEWOOD — Sgt. Bill Davenport was an Englewood police officer for nearly 38 years. In 2011 he lost his 10-year battle with multiple myeloma, a cancer that attacks the plasma cells in the bone marrow.

His family began hosting the Bill Davenport Memorial Blood Drive in 2012 on his birthday to honor his memory and encourage blood donations.

Support the community blood supply during a summer of critical need by donating at the 12th annual Officer Bill Davenport Memorial Blood Drive on Thursday, July 27 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Englewood Government Center, 333 West National Road.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

The Davenport family continued the tradition throughout the pandemic. The 11-year total for donations in Bill Davenport’s memory is now 548 donors, 456 units donated and countless lives saved.

Everyone who registers to donate July 17-29 at any Community Blood Center blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a $1,000 Expedia online travel service gift card. All registered donors receive the Community Blood Center “Sunshine & Saving Lives” T-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive.

Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at https://bit.ly/44uem0D.