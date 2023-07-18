The Daniel Cooper Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will be accepting wreath sponsors for the annual National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony scheduled for Dec. 16 in Clay Township. Anyone interested in purchasing a $17 wreath sponsorship can do so at the organization’s booth at the annual picnic in Brookville’s Golden Gate Park. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — Picnic time! What’s more fun than strolling through Golden Gate Park during the annual Community picnic scheduled July 27-29?

Food vendors, local businesses and non-profit organizations will set up booth spaces to tempt you with fair food and trinkets while encouraging you to support their local special projects.

Back this year, Daniel Cooper Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will set up to promote Wreaths Across America (WAA).

The chapter serves as location coordinator for Arlington and Parish cemeteries in Clay Township.

Members are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Arlington and Parish are honored this December on National Wreaths Across America Day.

This year, the ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at more than 3,100 participating locations, will be on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at noon.

Volunteers have identified 845 veterans resting in these two cemeteries.

The goal is to place a live balsam fir veteran’s wreath at the headstone of every service member in Arlington and Parish Cemeteries.

Each wreath sponsored costs $17, with $5 going to the chapter to raise money for both WAA and local veteran’s projects.

Your donation of any amount will be appreciated.

“Every donation and wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift from a grateful American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America.

“We are so grateful to the community of Brookville for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach,” Worcester added.

Not able to join us during the picnic? For more information, to donate or sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/OH0213P or [email protected].

Other happenings at the booth include “Welcome Home” pinning ceremony for Vietnam Veterans, a station for writing thank you notes to a veteran and/or service person and information about DAR, Sons of the American Revolution and Children of the American Revolution.

Golden Gate Park is located at 545 Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.