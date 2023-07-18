BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area Handivan will be having the dessert contest and auction again this year on Saturday, July 29, during the Brookville Community Picnic.

The categories will be brownies, cookies, cakes, and pies (no items accepted that require refrigeration). An entry fee of $1 should be dropped off with each dessert at Shelter 3 between 10:30 and 11 a.m. on July 29. The auction will start at 1 p.m.

Prizes are $20 for first place, $15 for second place, $10 for third place in each category, and an additional $40 will be given to one grand prize winner.

Come out and support Brookville Area Handivan by bidding on desserts at the auction. For any questions, please call Kevin Dull at 937-604-3285.