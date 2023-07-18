Streck

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a public warning regarding a recent phone call scam.

The scam, which has recently victimized one of our community members, serves as a reminder that anyone can become a target of these fraudulent activities.

In this scam, the caller impersonated a federal agent named “Officer Daniel Carmen.”

The scammer then convinced the 81-year-old victim that a large sum of her money had been stolen. The victim was then instructed to deposit that exact amount of money into various Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ATMs in different areas to help trap the suspects.

She was then instructed to send photos of the receipts and was advised that two officers would be by the next day to pick them up.

Sheriff Rob Streck emphasized that these individuals preying on victims are highly skilled at what they do, stating, “Scammers are experts at manipulating their victims, using fear and urgency to convince them to act against their better judgment. It is important for all residents, regardless of age, to be vigilant and protect themselves from falling victim to these deceptive tactics.”

This incident serves as a sobering reminder that fraud can target anyone, regardless of their background or circumstances. If you suspect that you have fallen victim to fraud, it is crucial to take immediate action by contacting your local law enforcement agency.

Swiftly reporting the incident can help protect yourself and others, while enabling law enforcement to investigate the matter thoroughly.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison Township Substation.