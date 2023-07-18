EATON — During a Wednesday, July 12, meeting, Harrison Township resident Mike Hornback addressed Preble County Commissioners once more regarding the possibility of solar power array installations coming to the area, and the county’s role in regulating such construction.

He pointed out several pieces of the county’s Land Use Management Plan. He noted, the plan was to “protect active farming enterprises from incompatible non-farm development whose effects would be detrimental to the continued future of the farming and to protect the land best suited for the agricultural use, as natural resources generated from the detrimental effects is often result from encroachment of scattered urban.”

He also read a section related to the county’s agricultural land use policy. “The county will encourage non-farm development to locate in urban transitional areas, and then it goes on down through there,” he read. “Least productive agricultural land will be considered first. The county will discourage any development which conflicts with the agricultural productivity. The county will revise the rural zoning resolution and subdivision regulations as necessary. It is in the interest of farm ground protection,” he continued.

Hornback’s reason for attending the meeting was to question, “If it was turned down that there would be no solar in Harrison Township, would that cover the community solar as well?” He also noted, there was a meeting scheduled in Lewisburg regarding the solar farm issue on Monday, July 17.

Community solar is any project under 4.9 megawatts, according to officials. It does not fall under the county’s regulation, but under the individual townships. All 12 townships in Preble County have given zoning authority to the county. The county has authority over solar arrays over 50 megawatts.

The U.S. Department of Energy defines community solar as any solar project or purchasing program, within a geographic area, in which the benefits of a solar project flow to multiple customers such as individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and other groups.

Hornback asked commissioners to reconsider looking at the county’s zoning as it would relate to solar power installations.

“I think zoning needs to be changed because there’s two projected possibilities for the township or the county right now. They’re calling them grasshopper solar, if I’m not mistaken. One is in Verona and the other on the other side of Eldorado,” Hornback said. “So all of a sudden, we don’t know if that’s going to fall into the new utility solar, or if it’s going to come in under the community solar, we don’t know.

“And then we won’t know until it actually probably gets to your table, if you wil,” he continued. “So just looking in the future of possibilities, being outspoken again, I think it really needs to have a good hard look at it and see if we need to change or go into a different direction.”

In other business, commissioners:

•Noted receipt of a letter from the Clerk of Courts regarding a wage rate increase for Matthew Duffie, for Certificate of Title.

•Noted receipt of two letters from the Board of Developmental Disabilities regarding the resignations of Vanetta Drake and Marica Parrish.

•Noted receipt of two legal ads for zoning cases.

•Approved a legal ad, bid specifications and bid form for the rebidding of the Toby Road widening and reconstruction project for the Engineer’s Office.

•Noted receipt of two letters from Veterans Services regarding the resignation of Administrative Clerk Corey Mowen and promotion of Sarah Bowman as Veteran Benefit Counselor.

•Approved the membership list to the Preble County Local Emergency Planning Commission.

•Signing a memorandum of understanding for the Local Area & Workforce Development System for Job and Family Services.

•Signed an addendum to a child placement agreement with NECCO Inc. in the amount of $50,000 (increase) for Children Services.

•Signed an addendum to a child placement agreement with Choices, in the amount of $100,000 (increase) for Children Services.

•Signed an addendum to a child placement agreement with Fox Run Hospital, in the amount of $80,000 (increase) for Children Services.

•Signed an addendum to a child placement agreement with City of Refuge, doing business as One Way Farm, in the amount of $60,000 (increase) for Children Services.

•Signed an addendum to a child placement agreement with The Village Network, in the amount of $50,000, (increase) for Children Services.

