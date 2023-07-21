The Community Blood Center’s Sunshine & Saving Lives T-shirt graphic. Submitted photo

ENGLEWOOD — Support the community blood supply during a summer of critical need and get a chance to win a dream vacation when you donate at the Fairview Brethren in Christ Church community blood drive Thursday, July 27 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 750 Union Blvd.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate July 17-29 at any Community Blood Center blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a $1,000 Expedia online travel service gift card. All registered donors receive the Community Blood Center “Sunshine & Saving Lives” T-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at https://bit.ly/44uem0D