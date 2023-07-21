Huskey

MAYPORT, Fla. — Petty Officer 1st Class Shane Huskey, a native of Englewood, Ohio, is serving aboard USS Winston S. Churchill, a U.S. Navy warship, operating out of Mayport, Florida.

Huskey, a 2009 graduate of Northmont High School, joined the Navy 12 years ago.

“I joined the Navy because of a proud family tradition of military service,” said Huskey. “My family has participated in every conflict dating back to the Civil War.”

Today, Huskey relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Englewood to succeed in the military.

“In high school, I participated in the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps,” said Huskey. “That training helped prepare me for the Navy by giving me a base knowledge of rank, structure and fitness.”

These lessons have helped Huskey while serving in the Navy.

Winston S. Churchill is a guided-missile destroyer that provides a wide range of warfighting capabilities. The destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.

More than 300 sailors serve aboard Winston S. Churchill. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times, according to Navy officials.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Serving in the Navy means Huskey is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is vital to the security of free trade, which in turn helps the economy move freely on the oceans,” said Huskey. “We show force protection for our allies, assets and trade lanes.”

Huskey and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I’m most proud of a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal I earned for helping save a man’s life,” said Huskey. “I was the first responder to someone who was struck by a vehicle and helped save his life. My Navy training gave me the training and instincts to act.”

As Huskey and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy has given me the opportunity to experience different social norms,” said Huskey. “The Navy has taught me to be more open to people. Even if we don’t agree on certain things we all agree the Navy and the mission comes first.”

Huskey is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my dad,” added Huskey. “He set a great example for me to follow and how to succeed in the Navy.”