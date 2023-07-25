On Saturday, June 22, the Preble County Historical Society hosted its very first outdoor movie night in The Amphitheater, showing the movie Cars following a themed cruise-in. On Saturday, June 22, the Preble County Historical Society hosted its very first outdoor movie night in The Amphitheater, showing the movie Cars following a themed cruise-in.

EATON — On Saturday, June 22, the Preble County Historical Society hosted its very first outdoor movie night in The Amphitheater.

The movie chosen to celebrate was Disney and Pixar’s Cars, taking place in Radiator Springs. The event kicked off with a cruise-in, where people could see characters from the movie, like a MACK semi, a rusty cow tippin’ tractor, Lightning McQueen, Fillmore the VW bus, and more. Guests cruised in, enjoyed themselves, and voted for the People’s Choice.

Fillmore the Bus took home the Overall Kids Choice Award that evening.

Families then grabbed their lawn chairs, blankets and popcorn and settled in for the movie.

“Thank you to Eaton Computer Helpdesk for sponsoring the event and to the Eaton Community Church for the movie screen,” PCHS officials said in a press release. “There are already plans for a 2024 event like this with a different theme.”