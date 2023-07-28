National Trail prepares for school year

Fischer

NEW PARIS — National Trail students soon will be headed back to school and the district’s school board is busy making sure everything is in place to welcome them back.

During their July 25 regular monthly meeting, led by Superintendent Bob Fischer, the board approved the cafeteria breakfast and lunch prices for the 2023-2024 school as follows:

K-12 breakfast at $1.60, adult breakfast at $1.80, K-12 reduced breakfast at 30 cents, K-4 lunch tray at $2.90, 5-12 lunch tray at $3.25, K-12 reduced lunch at 40 cents and adult lunch at $3.50.

There was no change for the K-12 prices, Fischer said.

Fischer said he understood that the reduced fee might be eliminated, with lunches for students who could not afford to buy them being free. But there was an understanding that they’re being reduced or eliminated, and it looks like it will be reduced or free.

“You either pay the K-12 price, or you’re free,” he said. “But, again, we don’t have any specifics because that’s all part of the (state) budget bill.”

The board also approved the implementation of remote learning days as a means of making up calamity for day six and beyond for the 2023-2024 school year.

“You cannot use excess calamity days as calamity days — you’ll have to make it up, which is exactly what we did during calamity days,” Fischer said. “In COVID, it showed you how up-to-date we were technology-wise. That’s exactly what we did to schedule through.”

On Aug. 1, Fischer will be headed to Columbus to check on the state budget review for the district.

“We have not done that, but due to changes included in this new year, I’ll drive to Columbus and see about that,” Fischer said. “Nothing has been released yet, so we would like to know, but unfortunately, that’s one reason I was going.

“I want to see exactly what it is. For instance, every year, we have to renew or review our athletic insurance. That information of our premiums is on there, too,” Fischer said.

But the board did approve a contract with S3 Direct Insurance Services for Athletic Accident Insurance coverage, effective Aug 1, 2023, through July 1, 2024, at a cost of $4,400.

Perhaps the best statement of the night was from Fischer saying, “I am officially a bus driver; I did get certified last week, and I got my license.”

During the June 27 board meeting, prior to his certification, Fischer said he intended to fill in when needed.

The next regular National Trail Local Schools Board of Education meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the National Trail School K-12 Facility, located at 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Road, New Paris.