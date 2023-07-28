This week at the Brookville Library

BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library, located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Tween Tuesday: Gaming, 3-4 p.m.

Kids ages 9 to 12-years old can choose from different kinds of games to play, board games, Nintendo Switch and PS3. Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Jane Austen Game Night, 6:30-8 p.m.

Adults are welcome to come to the library for a night of high-society fun! Enjoy some of Austen’s beloved beverages and snacks while playing card games of the era, such as Whist or Cribbage, or modern board games based on her novels. Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Thursday, Aug. 3

K’nex & Cardboard Design Challenge, 11 a.m. to noon

Kids ages 6-12 will form teams and use K’nex and cardboard to design and build a project that meets the surprise challenge given. Let the creativity and imagination flow! Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Teen Gaming, 3-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7 to 12 are welcome to participate in a variety of games and have LOTS of fun! Registration not required.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Magazine and Puzzle Swap, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

All ages may visit the library on the first Saturday of every month for a magazine and swap, when anyone can bring a magazine or puzzle and take home a different one! Feel free to drop off as many as you want to share either that day or during the week before. Magazines include those removed from the library’s collection or patron donations. Registration is not required.

All Ages Crochet Club, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

This program is open to crafters ages 6 to adult, and crafters of all skill levels are welcome. If someone has been wanting to learn to crochet, staff will be happy to teach them. Children may need their adult to stay and help them. Crochet hooks and yarn will be provided, but crafters are also encouraged to bring their own if they wish. Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.