Fair has successful first weekend

The fairgrounds was busy this past weekend for the opening of the 173rd Famous Preble County Fair. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Fair board members, along with an AES employee check out blown tranformer on the grounds Sunday, which cut power to half the grounds for nearly eight hours. A new transformer was installed later in the evening. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Regsiter-Herald

EATON — Despite an hours-long power outage on the grounds on Sunday, July 30, it was a successful first weekend for the 173rd “Famous” Preble County Fair.

The annual parade followed by a Veterans Day program kicked off the festivities on Saturday, July 29. The traditional elected officials pie and cake auction broke records, grossing over $14,000 Saturday evening and the first demolition derby of the week drew a large crowd.

Power for half the fairgrounds was out for nearly 8 hours on Sunday, while crews replaced a blown transformer. Despite the outage, only one show was postponed, rides and vendors were able to operate and harness racing continued as scheduled — just without the betting.

Coming up the remainder of the week:

Wednesday, Aug. 2, is Senior Citizens’ Day, with individuals 65 years and older admitted free. There will be an Extreme Motorsports show at 7 p.m. in the grandstands.

The Grand Showman of Showman Contest (in Bullen Equestrian Center and the Rabbit Show Arena) will kick off Thursday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. The stock antique tractor pull will begin at 5:30 p.m., and a truck and tractor pull will begin at 7 p.m. in the grandstands.

On Friday, the Jr. Fair Livestock Sale will begin at 9 a.m. in the Expo Building and in Bruner Arena. The Championship Draft Horse Pull begins at 7 p.m., as does the NTPA Regional Truck and Tractor Pull.

Evening entertainment at the fair will close Saturday, Aug. 5, with the final demolition derby of the week.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.