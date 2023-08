EATON — The Preble County Council on Aging will host a car show on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Registration ($10) will be from 10 a.m.-noon. Cars, trucks and motorcycles are invited.

There will be food, music and door prizes, along with a 50/50 dash plaque and free t-shirt to the first 75 registered.

Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. with trophies for the top 20, as well as specialties, the best 1973 and more.

All proceeds benefit the PCCOA.