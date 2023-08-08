Advisory council representative sought for Preble County

DAYTON — Consider helping older adults in the community by representing Preble County on the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council. The Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council is currently seeking a representative for Preble County.

The Advisory Council advises the Board of Trustees regarding administration of federal and state funds for services to people age 60 and older, and other issues impacting older adults and their caregivers.

The Advisory Council is composed of three representatives from each of the nine counties in its service area. The Preble County opening is a replacement term continuing to March 31, 2026, at which point may be renewed for up to three full terms. The Advisory Council currently meets online until further notice.

Visit https://info4seniors.org/advisory-council-seeks-preble-county-representative-2023/ for more the position description and application form. Applications are due Sept. 29, 2023.

For additional information, contact Kelsey Haus, Communications & Training Coordinator, 937-341-3020 or [email protected].

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. It is an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.