Derby Days rolls on in Lewisburg this weekend Derby Days rolls on in Lewisburg this weekend

LEWISBURG — Hot on the heels of the Preble County Fair, Lewisburg’s Derby Days will kick off late summer and fall festival fun in area this Thursday, Aug. 10 through Saturday, Aug. 12.

The three days of family fun begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday with a kiddie tractor pull, and continues with the traditional egg drop competition at 6:30 p.m. in front of the firehouse. A talent contest will highlight the evening, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11, brings a full chicken dinner at 4:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, pork chops from the Lions Club beginning at 5 p.m., and more. Friday will also be Motorcycle Bike Nite, beginning at 5 p.m. Flat Out will bring live music to the village for a street dance from 8-11 p.m.

There will be demonstrations at the historic Smith’s Blacksmith shop, from 5-8 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. The shop is located behind the Ace Hardware store.

There will be music, food, craft vendors, and a beer garden, as well as a 50/50 cash drawing and raffles. Families will also find children’s inflatable bounce houses and games.

Breakfast will be served at the firehouse by VFW Auxiliary members beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, and there will be a bake sale sponsored by the UCC at the bank at 9 a.m. The dog contest, sponsored by Royal Canin, will also begin at 9 a.m., with registration prior to the event.

The annual Derby Day Dash 5K race will begin at 8:30 a.m., with registration packet pick-up at 7:30 a.m. the United Methodist Church on U.S. 40 East. The Derby Days Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Lineups begin at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery.

The soapbox derby race itself will begin at noon on Saturday.

The 27th annual cruise-in will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, and includes awards for best of show, and free dash plaques. All cars and trucks, including rods, antiques, classics, customs and Corvettes are welcome. There will be door prizes and more.

Lions Club will serve pork chops beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and from 5-10 p.m. there will be a street dance featuring music by Stacy Crabtree.

Derby Days festivities will close with a large fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Commerce Street from Clay to Harrison Streets will be closed Thursday and Friday at 5 p.m., and all day on Saturday.

Derby Days also includes Lewisburg’s community-wide garage sales.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.