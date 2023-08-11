Board Game Spotlight at Brookville Branch Library

BROOKVILLE — Want to try out new board games before buying them? You’ll get a chance to do just that on Tuesday, August 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville, Ohio. The program is slated for ages 8 and up, however, all ages are welcome.

This is the second of several planned monthly get-togethers to focus on learning how to play one of the library’s board games then sitting down to play it. There are over 20 classic and contemporary games currently available for in-house use at the library.

This month’s spotlight is on the game “Wingspan,” designed by Elizabeth Hargrave and features over 170 birds illustrated by Beth Sobel, Natalia Rojas, and Ana Maria Martinez. Bird lovers will enjoy this competitive and card driven game. Players become bird enthusiasts, researchers, bird watchers, ornithologists, and collectors, seeking to discover and attract the best birds to their network of wildlife preserves, according to the website boardgamegeek.com. It’s for one to four players ages 10 years old and up.

Please register online at daytonmetrolibrary.org on the Brookville Branch Events tab, call 937-463-2665 or at the library.

For more information on this event or other library programs, please visit the Brookville Branch Library or daytonmetrolibrary.org.