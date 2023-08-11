Derby race set for Saturday

LEWISBURG — The Village of Lewsiburg’s Derby Days festivities conclude Saturday, Aug. 12, with its namesake activity and major events highlighting the day’s fun.

There will be music, food, craft vendors, and a beer garden, as well as a 50/50 cash drawing and raffles. Families will also find children’s inflatable bounce houses and games.

Breakfast will be served at the firehouse by VFW Auxiliary members beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, and there will be a bake sale sponsored by the UCC at the bank at 9 a.m. The dog contest, sponsored by Royal Canin, will also begin at 9 a.m., with registration prior to the event.

The annual Derby Day Dash 5K race begins at 8:30 a.m., with registration packet pick-up at 7:30 a.m. the United Methodist Church on U.S. 40 East. The Derby Days Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Lineups begin at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery.

The main event — the annual soapbox derby race begins at noon.

The 27th annual cruise-in will begin at 5 p.m. and includes awards for best of show, and free dash plaques. All cars and trucks, including rods, antiques, classics, customs and Corvettes are welcome. There will be door prizes and more.

Lions Club will serve pork chops beginning at 11 a.m., and from 5-10 p.m. there will be a street dance featuring music by Stacy Crabtree.

Derby Days festivities will close with a large fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Commerce Street from Clay to Harrison Streets will be closed all day on Saturday.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.