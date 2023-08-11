Eaton Foundation awards scholarship

EATON — The Eaton Foundation met April 10, for its regular meeting and scholarship selections. Two $2,000 scholarships were awarded this year to Eaton High School seniors as designated by the funded scholarship agreement of Elizabeth Stout Parker and maintained by this foundation. This year’s recipients are Claire Rasmussen and Carson Brower.

The Eaton Foundation is a not-for-profit, charitable corporation under the laws of the State of Ohio and originated in 1966. The Eaton Area Chamber of Commerce established this foundation for the benefit of the community. The officers are: President Nancy Clayton, Vice President Lisa Noble, Treasurer Brian Shera, Secretary Barbara Orr and Trustee Harold Niehaus.

This foundation is structured to accept donations from individuals, families, businesses and charitable organizations. Donations of any amount are appreciated. The Eaton Foundation has funds exceeding $400,000 under its management at this time.

Those who have questions about The Eaton Foundation or who may wantto create a lasting memory should contact any trustee or phone 937-456-5302.