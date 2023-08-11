PSWCD holding annual Fish Sale

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting orders for the 2023 Fish Sale now through Sept. 15.

Species for sale include: bluegill, hybrid bluegill, redear sunfish, black crappie, channel catfish, yellow perch, largemouth bass, white amur, and black fathead minnow. Species descriptions and stocking recommendations can be found on the fish sale order form available for print on the district website at www.prebleswcd.org.

The completed form and cash or check payment must be received by 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.

Customers will receive a postcard reminder prior to the pick-up date on Oct. 12.

For more information about the sale or regarding ponds, Preble SWCD can be reached at 937-456-5159.