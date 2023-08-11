BROOKVILLE — The following activities are scheduled for this week at the Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville.

Monday, Aug. 14

Kids Breakout Game, 6-7 p.m.

Kids ages 6 to 8 who love to solve puzzles and think they can open the locks in time to break out should come to the library to play this game! Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Tween Tuesday: Animanga Club, 3-4 p.m.

Kids ages 9 to 12-years old who like anime and manga will want to come to this program. We’ll watch old favorites and find some new ones. Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Board Game Spotlight: Wingspan, 6-8 p.m.

This program would give families and friends a free fun-filled evening out. Board games are more popular than ever, but it can be daunting to learn all these new games! Each month, participants will be taught how to play a new game and then all sit down to play it together. This month’s game will be “Wingspan.” The program is geared for ages 8-years old and up, however, all ages are welcome. Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Rainbow Alliance, 3-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7 through 12 are welcome to come to a safe space for those who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or meet an ally and discuss LGBTQIA+ history, current events, and pop culture. Registration is not required.