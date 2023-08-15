Monday, Aug. 7

James Thomas Myers, 63, Elkhart, Indiana, metal shear operator and Sandra Mary Jane Ratliff, 59, Elkhart, Indiana, unit clerk.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Justin Lee Singleton, 44, College Corner, Ohio, disabled veteran and Brandy Eliece Singleton, 43, College Corner, Ohio, self-employed.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Bryant Darren A. Stonecash, 26, Eaton, steel pourer and Christina Kay Arnett, 26, Eaton, dental assistant.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Matthew James Mondics, 40, Eaton, cook and Laurey Rose Czech, 37, Eaton, homemaker.

Friday, Aug. 11

Joseph Thomas Knight, 28, Wichita Falls, Texas, engineer and Lydia Dawn Weigel, 28, Wichita Falls, Texas, blogger.

Marvin Lowell Conley, 64, New Paris, factory and Karla Jo Caffee, 65, New Carlisle, retired.