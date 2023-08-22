BROOKVILLE — Brookville scored the first 28 points of the game and cruised to a win over much improved Tri-County North 54-14 Friday at Memorial Field at Brookville Stadium.

It was Brookville’s 12th win against North against two losses overall, including the last eight straight contests.

The Blue Devils built up a 28-0 lead five seconds into the second quarter. On the night Brookville scored by run, by pass, by PAT kick, by interception return, and by fumble return.

Walt Adams was the star of the game as he scored three touchdowns, kicked six extra points, ran for 116 yards in five totes, caught a pass for 14 yards, and led Brookville with seven tackles. It was by far the best game the junior has ever played on the football field at the varsity level.

Logan Flory had a solid game for the Panthers as he amassed 112 yards on twelve carries and scored a touchdown. Flory also was seven of 12 passing for 129 yards and a pair of interceptions. Colton Vanwinkle had 66 yards rushing on 18 carries and a touchdown for Tri-County North.

It took Brookville five plays to score the game’s first touchdown. Brookville ran the ball on each play and gained at least nine yards each play. Jake Lenser had runs of 10 and 14 yards, the latter resulting in a touchdown. Adams extra point made it 7-0 with 9:32 on the first period clock.

Brookville forced a punt and began at the North 49 where on the first play Keegan Mehr tossed a pass to Seth Hoover who snagged the ball on a short slant rout around the 42 and then raced into the end zone for a touchdown. Adams kick made the score 14-0 at the 7:02 mark of the first period.

North responded as Flory broke off 57 yard jaunt to the Brookville 19. However, a fumble on 2nd down saw Jake Lenser scoop up the ball at the Panther 15 and he scooted untouched with a huge escort of teammates down the sideline for the Blue Devils third touchdown with 5:08 left in the first frame to put Brookville up 21-0.

Vanwinkle carried four times on the next series for 13 yards. Facing a third down the Panthers tried a fullback pass that fell incomplete and forced a punt.

The Blues Devils started at their own 38 and Mehr completed a pass to Adams that resulted in a 14 yard gain. Lenser then bolted up the middle for 17 yards. Kory Davis circled the end for 18 yards to the Panther 13. Mehr scrambled to the four and the first quarter ended with Brookville leading 21-0.

Adams scored on a run up the middle to begin the second quarter and after his fourth point after boot it was 28-0 Brookville with 11:55 on the clock in the second stanza.

North responded with an impressive 10-play, 75 yard drive for a touchdown, the Panthers first of the season.

Facing an early third down, Flory lofted a deep pass over the middle that Mason Givens made a spectacular leaping/diving catch at the Brookville 42 for a gain of 34 yards.

Flory then cut inside on an option play and scampered 26 yards to the Blue Devils 16. Flory converted a fourth down with a run to the five. One play later, Flory capped the drive with a touchdown from the four at the six-minute mark of the second frame. Garner Parlett booted the PAT for North and it was 28-7 Devils.

Brookville struck back quickly, a four play, 69-yard drive for a touchdown of one yard by Keegan Mehr. Two big plays ignited the drive. First was a keeper by Mehr that resulted in a gain of 35 yards. Walt Adams circled the right side and scampered to the five, a gain of 29 yards. After the boot by Adams Brookville led 35-7.

TCN drove to the Brookville 15. Franklin Filburn snagged a pass from Flory that got the Panthers to the Brookville 23. However, two plays later North fumbled and Jordan Meyers of Brookville fell on the ball at the 17.

On the first play Logan Flory intercepted a pass and returned the ball to the 16 yard line. A pass from Flory to Filburn gained ten and Vanwinkle covered the final six yards on a pair of lugs and North had cut the deficit to 35-14 with just 37 seconds left in the first half.

Brookville had a 52 yard touchdown pass wiped off the board on an offensive face mask penalty called on the Brookville receiver before he went into the end zone. For some reason unknown an untimed down was allowed and Filburn of North intercepted another pass to end the half.

North got consecutive runs of 11 yards by Vanwinkle to begin the second half. Brookville stiffened defensively and on fourth down Sam Fullenkamp of Brookville sacked Flory for a three-yard loss.

Lenser and Davis each picked up five yards and the ball was at the Panthers 44. Walt Adams then struck again as he bolted through the line and raced for his third touchdown of the game. It was now 42-14 with 7:23 on the third quarter clock.

Brookville forced a punt in which a fumbled snap resulted in the Blue Devils tackling the Panther punter at the North 27.

Dane Moore gained eight and Austin Lackey two for Brookville. Adams took a hand-off from Mehr and circled right end and scored untouched for his third touchdown of the game, to go along with six PAT kicks for a total of 25 points in the contest. A bad snap forced a run on the try that came up short of the goal.

The running clock rule took effect and the Panthers next series ended on a fumble that Trent Brooks of Brookville fell on at the Panther 28 ending the third quarter.

Brookville fumbled at the six and Filburn recovered for the Panthers. However, on the second play Aden Lamb picked off a pass and returned it 15 yards for the final touchdown of the game. The final score was 54-14 Brookville.

Stats show each team with 12 first downs, Brookville garnered 414 yards, 291 rushing and 123 passing. North had 307 total yards with 178 rushing and 129 passing. Penalties show each team with three, North penalized 35 yards and Brookville 28.

Brookville was two for two on third downs. North was two of nine on third downs and one of four on fourth downs. Brookville had three turnovers and North five. Brookville scored 13 points off the Panther miscues and North scored seven markers off the Brookville turnovers.

Individual stats for North show Flory was seven of twelve passing for 129 yards. Filburn caught four balls for 64 yards and Givens two for 49 yards. Rushing shows Vanwinkle had 66 yards on 18 carries and a TD. Flory garnered 112 yards on 13 carries for a touchdown.

Brookville leaders show Walt Adams with 118 yards on five runs and three touchdowns. Keegan Mehr had 53 yards on four totes and a TD. Jake Lenser garnered 46 yards on four lugs and a TD rushing. Kory Davis had 44 yards on 4 carries.

Mehr was four of seven passing for 123 yards and a touchdown. Receiving shows Seth Hoover with a pair of snags for 101 yards and a touchdown.

North will travel to National Trail Friday night while Brookville will host the Anna Rockets.