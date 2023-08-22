CLAYTON — A single blood donation can impact so many lives. Registered donors can help the late summer supply and receive a chance to win a pair of Bengals season tickets by donating at the Kiwanis Club of Northmont community blood drive Thursday, Aug. 31 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate now through Sept. 3 at any CBC blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a pair of Bengals season tickets. All registered donors also receive the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” T-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.