CLAYTON — In a non-conference match that featured a hard fought battle at all five positions Monday, the Northmont girls tennis team defeated perennial power Troy 3-2.

Northmont won all three singles matches while Troy won both doubles contests.

1st singles – Lily Braswell (N) defeated Elizabeth Niemi 6-4, 6-4.

2nd singles – Erin Kelsey (N) defeated Nina Short 6-4, 6-4.

3rd singles – Tyler Buxton (N) defeated Catharine Logan 7-5, 6-1.

1st doubles – Casey Rogers and Gwen Turnbull (T) defeated Kennedi Robinson and Makayla Hibbard 1-6, 7-5, (10-8).

2nd doubles – Sydney Bennett and Carly West (T) defeated Bridget Scranton and Addison Wilson 6-3, 7-6, (7-5).

Tuesday the Lady Bolts played their first Greater Western Ohio Conference match of the year and defeated Wayne 5-0. With the victory Northmont improved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play. Wayne fell to 1-2 and 0-1.

1st singles – Braswell defeated Heidi Kennard 6-4, 6-2.

2nd singles – Kelsey defeated Za’Raya Lehman 6-0, 6-2.

3rd singles – Buxton defeated Malia Gallaway 6-0, 6-1.

1st doubles – Robinson and Hibbard defeated Myah Johnson and MaKayla Vest 6-0, 6-1.

2nd doubles – Scranton and Wilson defeated Enna Eastman and Ariana Perez 3-0 (retired).

In JV action Ashley Weiss, Hailey Wheeler, Madison Evans and Makayla Blake all won their matches.

Wednesday saw Northmont score its third straight win, 5-0 at Tecumseh.

1st singles – Lily Braswell (N) defeated Sammy Russell (T) 6-1, 6-0.

2nd singles – Erin Kelsey (N) defeated Shyla Thomson (T) 6-2, 6-0.

3rd singles – Tyler Buxton (N) defeated Abby Manning (T) 6-0, 6-1.

1st doubles –Kennedi Robinson and Makayla Hibbard (N) defeated Kaylynn Owens and Addie Harrison (T) 6-0, 6-0.

2nd doubles – Bridget Scranton and Addison Wilson (N) defeated Jada Hansgen and Kayla Wood (T) 6-0, 6-0.

The match against Fairmont which was scheduled for August 24 was postponed due to excessive heat and will be played Thursday, Sept. 14. The team’s next match will be Monday, August 28 at home against Greenville.

