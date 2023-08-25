PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County District Library has a variety of events and activities planned for August.

New: Fall Storytimes

New Paris Storytime (all ages): Mondays at 5:30 p.m.

New: Grab & Go Crafts are back – all branches

Grab & Go Kits have returned and are available at all branches while supplies last.

Kids: Scratch Art

Teens: Affirmation Art

Each kit includes instructions and materials to complete each craft.

New: Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Branch

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Branch to enjoy activities such as coloring and simple crafting, board games, video games, and more!

• Aug. 29: Teen Book Club – We are the Wildcats by Siobhan Vivian

New: Family Crafts and Activities

The Preble County District Library offers various family craft and social programs in August at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

Wednesdays at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m.: August Craft Corner

Thursdays at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m.: August Craft Corner

Tuesday, Aug. 29, at New Paris: Kids Apple Craft Station

Wednesday, Aug. 30, at West Alexandria: National Beach Day

New: Build Something New with LEGO Programs

Let your imagination run wild as Preble County District Library hosts LEGO Club. LEGO Club is kids and teens to show off their Master Builder skills. If you bring LEGOs from home, please label them in a container with your child’s name.

Saturday, Aug. 26, at West Alexandria at noon: LEGO Club

Monday, Aug. 28, at Eaton at 4:30 p.m.: LEGO Club

New: John Dillinger: It Ain’t Easy – Preble County Room on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m.

Learn how being the criminal star of the 1930s was not all it was cracked up to be.

New: Cottagecore Night – Eaton Branch on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m.

Gather your linens and florals, your hand-doodled journals, your wildflower bouquets… and join us for a night of homespun activities. This adult program celebrates the cottagecore aesthetic with crafts, activities, cozy book recommendations, and photo-ops around the theme of rustic, simple living and sustainability.

New: Teen Book Club Blue Box Exclusive

Blue Box is a free Subscription Box alternative for PCDL patrons in grades 6-12. Every month, an exclusive number of boxes will be assembled with a selected teen title and themed freebies. Our August Blue Box features We are the Wildcats by Siobhan Vivian.

Stop by the Eaton Branch to request a box. Read the book and join us at the Eaton Branch for a discussion! Snacks are provided.

Your Blue Box opens opportunities for both virtual and in-person programs. Each month will have a dedicated hang-out at the Eaton Library for that month’s Blue Box members– where you can discuss the monthly selection and other books you are reading or have enjoyed. Blue Box members also gain access to our private Goodreads group so you can share your thoughts online.

Other Library Program Offerings

New: Magnet of the Month Club (West Alexandria Branch ONLY)

Visit the West Alexandria Library each month to pick up a magnet kit. Each kit will include the materials you need to complete that month’s magnet. Please let us know if you need a paintbrush. Colors may vary. If you are missing a previous month, contact the front desk for extras.

TO PARTICIPATE:

1. Pick up your Magnet of the Month punch card at the West Alexandria Branch.

2. After you complete your magnet, bring it or a picture of it to show us to get your card stamped.

3. Collect all 12 punches to be entered into our grand prize drawing.

MAGNET SCHEDULE:

• August – Flip Flop

• September – Pigs

• October – Skulls

• November – Pumpkin Pie Slice

• December – Holiday Tree

Genealogy Room Highlights

New Hours at the Preble County Room

Genealogists and history lovers will soon have more time to research. The Preble County Room is extending hours starting in February.

The new hours for the Preble County Room are as follows:

• Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Tuesday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Friday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Saturday: By appointment only in three-hour increments. Appointments must be requested by Wednesday. Patrons interested in a Saturday appointment may call 937-456-4970.

Along with extended hours, the Preble County Room will offer more learning opportunities for the community, including a History Hunters Group, monthly crafts, and monthly general history or genealogy programs.

Don’t Throw Away Local History – Contact the Preble Co. Genealogy Room, Instead!

The Preble Co. Genealogy Room is interested in archiving any local and family historical items you might come across as you clean. This includes (but is not limited to): old paperwork/documents/records, family bibles with family information, pictures of Preble Co. residents, landmarks, and properties, old maps and land records and any items having to do with the history of Preble County, its families and the surrounding areas.

If you come across an item as you clean and wish to donate it to the PC Room, please contact us at 937-456-4970, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. or Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at pcroomatpreblelibrary.org.

Preble Co. Records Online – Families, Obituaries, Marriages, Historic Landmarks, and more

Search the library’s in-house Genealogical & Historical Records collections. Visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy to get started on your search! Family files can also be researched in person at the PC Room. To view a list of all PC Room resources, visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy/holdings.