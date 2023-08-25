PREBLE COUNTY — Several villages in Preble County have Hometown Heroes banners hanging on utility poles. These banners honor the hometown heroes who bravely fought for the country in the armed forces. The Preble County Historical Society is helping preserve the photos for this project. Recently, Heidi Ballinger requested restoration of a photo of her family member who fought in WWII. She is submitting the photo for downtown Camden’s Hometown Heroes program. Anyone who would like more information on photo restorationfor this and other purposes can call PCHS Executive Director Lisa White at 937-787-4256 or email [email protected].