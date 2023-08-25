BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library, located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Monday, Aug. 28

Interactive Movie, 6-7 p.m.

Families that enjoy movies together and want to do more than just watch the movie can interact with it at the library! The whole family is welcome. This experience requires reading a script so watchers will know what to do when. Younger children may need adult help. Supplies are limited, so please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Inspired Pages Book Club, 6:30-8 p.m.

This summer the Brookville Branch has formed a new book club called Inspired Pages, where every other month members will discuss a book from the Inspirational Section of the library. August’s book is “Smoke Screen” by Terri Blackstock. Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Tween Tuesday: Perler Beads, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Kids ages 9 to 12-years old can place beads on the board then fuse them to create all sorts of fun designs. Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

John Dillinger in Dayton, 7-8 p.m.

John Dillinger robbed banks all across the Midwest, but his first bank robbery was right here in the Miami Valley. Learn about one of the most notorious gangsters of the 1930s and his ties to the Dayton region. Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Twilight Jamboree, 3-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7 through 12 are asked if they are for Team Edward or Team Jacob? Join Miss Ally and celebrate one of the greatest love stories ever created, The Twilight Series by Stephenie Meyer. Registration is not required.

Saturday, Sept. 1

All Ages Crochet Club, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

This program is open to crafters ages 6 to adult, and crafters of all skill levels are welcome. If someone has been wanting to learn to crochet, staff will be happy to teach them. Children may need their adult to stay and help them. Crochet hooks and yarn will be provided, but crafters are also encouraged to bring their own if they wish. Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Magazine and Puzzle Swap, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

All ages may visit the library on the first Saturday of every month for a magazine and swap, when anyone can bring a magazine or puzzle and take home a different one! Feel free to drop off as many as you want to share either that day or during the week before. Magazines include those removed from the library’s collection or patron donations. Registration is not required.

