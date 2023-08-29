Big plays doom Arrows in 48-14 loss to Tri-Village

Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Preble Shawnee quarterback Brody Morton hand off to Lane Lovely during the Arrows WOAC game against Tri-Village on Friday, Aug. 25. Shawnee fell to the Patriots, 48-14. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

CAMDEN — An early season showdown between Preble Shawnee and Tri-Village on the gridiron turned into a blowout early in the third quarter as the visiting Patriots rumbled to a 48-14 win over the Arrows.

With the loss Shawnee falls to 0-2 on the season and 0-1 in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference.

Shawnee was unable to contain Patriot running back Reed Wehr who scored five touchdowns, all covering 42-plus yards.

Wehr finished the game with 302 yards on 15 carries, scoring on runs of 60, 62, 52, 42 and a pass of 47 yards.

Tri-Village took a 6-0 lead on a 5-yard run by Noah Finkbine. Shawnee followed up with a 4-yard TD run by Isaac Blankenship. Colton Schroeder’s PAT gave the Arrows a 7-6 lead.

From there it was all Wehr and the Patriots.

Reed scored on a 60-yard run to put his team back on top 12-7.

In the second, Wehr raced 62-yards for an 18-7 lead.

After the Arrows forced a stop, Wehr faked a punt and raced 52-yards for another scored and a 26-7 lead after succesful two-point conversion.

The play, according to Shawnee coach Dave Maddox, was a turning point.

“That’s hard to bounce back from,” Maddox said. “It seemed like a couple times tonight we got right there within reach, and then they would bust a big play.”

After Shawnee closed to 26-14 on a 15-yard TD run by Riley Stevenson, the Patriots added three more scores in the third quarter.

Shawnee finished the game with 186 yards of offense, while the Patriots racked up 571 yards.

“We’ve got a lot of guys on this team that are new faces. They’re inexperienced. And I think at times that shows,” Maddox said. “We will keep getting better every week. Obviously, Tri-Village is a good team and that Wehr kid, goodness gracious. We had a had a hard time tackling him. He’s a big-time player and he makes big-time plays. But they’re good team throughout and it showed.”

Shawnee will go on the road Friday, Sept. 1 to face National Trail.

“This team is a tight knit group,” Maddox said. “I’m not worried about them falling apart. They’re tough. They’re mentally tougher than that. And they will bounce back. We’ll keep working hard. They just got to stick together. Stick together, block out all the noise because there’s going to be people talking a lot of negative stuff, but nobody knows what’s going on inside our team except for our players and our coaches and we will continue to work, continue to get better, and it’ll show throughout the season. We got a lot of a lot of games left.”

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.